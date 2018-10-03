12 of the Craziest Shoes at Paris Fashion Week Spring ’19

Paris Fashion Week is where designers tend to let loose with their most avant-garde and innovative creations. As such, footwear is usually quite the treat with luxury labels bringing out various wacky shoe styles, often making one wonder if they are truly practical for everyday life. Wearable or not, FN gathers up the craziest shoes from spring ’19 below.

Maison Margiela Selfie-Shoes

It’s back! Because taking normal selfies just isn’t enough, Maison Margiela revisits its selfie-shoe contraption — which also appeared at its couture show this summer — for wearers to document their personal details down to the foot. Unnecessary? Maybe. But nifty, no less.

Model on the Maison Margiela spring ’19 catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Vivienne Westwood’s Towering Platforms

In the age of gender-neutral dressing, heels are for everyone — including ginormous platforms. Vivienne Westwood’s signature quirky aesthetic shone through in several sky-high heels, from floral print to buckled versions, which she ironically showed on buff (and shirtless) bodybuilders.

Model on the Vivienne Westwood spring ’19 catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thom Browne’s Mismatched Pairs

Another usual suspect in the cooky shoe (and apparel) category is the ever-innovative Thom Browne. This season, not only did he provide an array of colorful and patterned styles, but he also gave a lesson in print mixing with his mismatched styling.

Model on the Thom Browne spring ’19 catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain’s Futuristic Boots

Balmain has long sufficed the sexy futurism aesthetic, and his spring ’19 affair stuck to the same tune. In footwear, his glossy metallic boots stole the show, especially a thigh-high version featuring a criss-cross detail.

Model on the Balmain spring ’19 catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Courreges’ Tie-Up Sandals

The tie-up sandals seem normal enough, but the super-flat wooden sole is another story. Conceptually, the shoes seem more art than function but perhaps the strings can be sturdily wrapped to keep them secure.

Model on the Courreges spring ’19 catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

