Christian Cowan Brings Out Christina Aguilera & More Stars on the Front Row

Christian Cowan had a lot of glitz and glam hit the runway on Saturday during his spring ’19 show at New York Fashion Week.

It’s About Time

Singer Troye Sivan, who sat next to Christina Aguilera, enjoyed every minute of the flashy program. “It was incredible — I think Christian is just a great talent, and I’m just so excited to be here,” Sivan shared backstage. Cowan’s collaborative footwear with Giuseppe Zanotti, adorned with timepieces, also caught his eye. “Well, I just feel like the watches thing is instantly iconic, so I’m excited about that.”

Getting Real

“Real Housewives of New York” alum Carole Radziwill, 55, said she attended the show to support her friend Cowan, and she’s impressed that his talent is advanced well beyond his years. “He’s an original and he’s a talent and he’s 25 years old — and that depresses me. No, he’s great. He’s the real deal.”

Blonde Ambition

Singer Kim Petras, who rocked a dramatic silver bow-embellished dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s three-strap Harmony sandals, shared before the show what she’s looking forward to seeing. “Everything. Christian is my fave — he’s the first person to ever give me anything to wear. Just like the bedazzled sweatsuits, back then. And then he dyed one green for me. I saw the gold watch shoes — those are going to be incredible, I know.”

So, how has Petras been surviving NYFW, bouncing from show-to-show in heels? “I just tough it out. I feel like it gives me life when my feet hurt; I’m just like, ‘I’m doing it. This is fashion week.'”

NYFW Diaries

Kat Graham has a simple trick to staying comfy in heels during NYFW. “Sometimes it’s just the type of heel, and then as soon as I get to my room I take them off.” The “Vampire Diaries” actress shared backstage that Cowan’s Zanotti collab “was an incredible twist,” adding that the designer’s diverse cast of models “was awesome.”