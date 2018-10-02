Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld Brought the Plage to Paris’ Grand Palais

Guests attending the Chanel show found themselves transported to the French Riviera in high summer. Today in Paris, the house created a fully functioning beach inside the Grand Palais show venue.

Backdropped by a giant painted seascape, models strolled along a vast stretch of sand while actual waves lapped at their bare feet. Yes, you did read that correctly — but don’t worry, there were still shoes in the show. The girls did what any self-respecting person would do should they happen to venture onto the plage fully clothed and shod.

Chanel spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

They took off their shoes and either carried them in their hands or allowed them to swing from their bags. Said footwear involved simple little mules in black, blue, nude, sea green or coral (to match their coral lips) with low Lucite heels and transparent Perspex uppers. However, there was also a spring 2019 update on the house’s ever popular espadrille — new cork soled slides that had CHA emblazoned on the right foot and NEL on the left.

Chanel spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the case of Kaia Gerber, the same split letter logo-ing featured on dangling diamante earrings and shirt pockets while straw baseball caps simply bore the letters CHA on the front and NEL to the rear. For the uninitiated, cha is also slang for ‘yeah’ or ‘yes’. These accessories, plus logo belts have entry level “it” item written all over them.

Chanel spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

From the VLTN capsule at Valentino to Burberry’s new tessellated B, brand abbreviations and reimagined logos are big business at the moment. Just like a nickname, the feeling of intimacy they engender immediately makes a luxury label more relatable and also of increasing appeal to a more youthful market.

Kaia Gerber at Chanel spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Which brings us to the clothes. This was Lagerfeld’s most approachable and bankable collection to date with oversize or utility vest takes on the tweed jacket, that logo cropped shirt (as seen on Kaia Gerber), low key summer denim and, last but not least, an actual Chanel cycling short.

Hell to the yeah.