Twitter Slams Hedi Slimane’s First Céline Show — Expletives Were Involved

Céline’s show was one of the buzziest of Paris Fashion Week — and with good reason.

The spring ’19 collection, shown on the runway today, marks Hedi Slimane’s debut for the French label.

Reactions to the show were decidedly mixed, with many fashion writers and fans pointing out that the clothing looked similar to what Slimane designed when he was at Saint Laurent.

“For those expecting the new Celine to look like Saint Laurent, you were…. not wrong,” Fashionista.com deputy editor Tyler McCall wrote.

For those expecting the new Celine to look like Saint Laurent, you were….not wrong pic.twitter.com/n9lhhvQ4JE — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) September 28, 2018

Fashion blogger Bryanboy tweeted out, “Behold the new CELINE woman,” causing stylist Brad Goreski to reply, “She looks like the Saint Laurent woman.”

She looks like the Saint Laurent woman. — Brad Goreski (@mrbradgoreski) September 28, 2018

New York Times fashion writer Vanessa Friedman also took note of the similarity to Slimane’s previous work, writing, “Plus ça change…Hedi Slimane’s first @Céline show. Well, the hats were new for him.”

Plus ça change…Hedi Slimane’s first @Céline show. Well, the hats were new for him #PFW pic.twitter.com/mK4JWFcFST — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 28, 2018

The collection — which featured lots of leather, glittery minidresses and skinny trousers — felt similar to Slimane’s previous work but markedly different from what Phoebe Philo produced while at the label’s helm.

Lou Stoppard, a writer at British GQ, noted this, writing, “Celine was f***ing horrible. A big f*** you to women who just wanted something non-demeaning to wear.”

Celine was fucking horrible. A big fuck you to women who just wanted something non-demeaning to wear. — Lou Stoppard (@LouStoppard) September 28, 2018

Vox writer Eliza Brooke also pointed this out, writing that the collection felt like a “f*** you” to fans of the label.

“I’m sorry to tweet about fashion right now, but it’s just too perfect that Hedi Slimane’s first collection for Céline is, predictably, a giant f***-you to women who love Céline,” she wrote.

I'm sorry to tweet about fashion right now, but it's just too perfect that Hedi Slimane's first collection for Céline is, predictably, a giant fuck-you to women who love Céline — Eliza Brooke (@eliza_pb) September 28, 2018

Slimane has dealt with backlash before: When he first took over at Saint Laurent, reactions were mixed at best. While the looks offered on the runway were distinct from past Céline collections, it’s possible that his designs will be better-received in time.

See the spring ’19 runway.

