Meet the Sonia Rykiel Sunday Morning Bootie – It’s Guaranteed To Get Your Through Your Day

Sonia Rykiel’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue apace. Hot on the heels of the label’s fall ’18 show in March which featured giant fur boots and a performance by Bananarama, came the label’s inaugural L’Atelier collection.

It was presented today during Paris Couture Week on the city’s Left Bank, Rykiel’s spiritual home. Not couture, as such, rather a inventory of the late founder’s iconic pieces, from the Mariniere Sweater to The Knit Dress, each of which came teamed with another house signature – a pair of knitted booties in red, white and black.

“The Rykiel knitted boot is also iconic for me,” said creative director Julie de Libran backstage following the show in L’Ecole des Beaux Arts. “It’s all about a Sunday morning and wearing a great boot to get you through your day, it’s so comfortable.”

And just to prove her point, she motioned to her own feet where she was sporting a pair in red.

Of showing during Couture Week, at the invitation of the Chambre Syndicale (Couture’s governing body), she said it felt right because even though Rykiel is not a couture label, each of the exceptional pieces she chose to present, had been hand-crafted in the Rykiel atelier. “I wanted to celebrate our atelier and all the amazing workmanship so this is dedicated to them,” she said, noting that each dress took some 150 hours to complete.

“Couture is luxury,” she said, adding that the ability to take her time was both liberating and a luxury in itself. That and a comfortable shoe of course.

