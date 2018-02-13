Badgley Mischka Fuses Tech and Fashion With an Interactive Runway App at Its Fall 2018 Show

View Slideshow On the runway at Badgley Mischka Fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

For Badgley Mischka’s fall ’18 collection, which showed at New York Fashion Week today, designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka were all about sensible, yet elegant shoes. A pair of pumps peeked out from underneath both evening gowns and smart daytime pantsuits, bringing forth a palette grounded in blush tones.

Nude, satin sandals were the obvious answer for coordinating with the ivory mermaid dresses and pink tulle gowns. A hint of burgundy added another level of color to the package, allowing it to pop, for example, against a charcoal off-the-shoulder embroidered floral dress.

Backstage, more lavish shoe styles in the collection were on display. Crystal-embellished heels claimed entire tables, featuring dozens of “KiraKira”-worthy beads that dotted along the toe box and heel.

While Badgley Mischka is known for its grand aesthetic, the label took an innovative turn with its overall show atmosphere by infusing technology into it. Ahead of the event, the brand created an app for the iPhone and iPad, which allowed attendees to interact with the fall collection as it hit the runway live. Show attendees had the option to “like” and “love” outfits as they appeared, giving the fashion house immediate feedback on styles not yet in production.

Infusing technology for a more seamless end-user experience has been the direction for several industries (retail and fashion included), for some time now. For Badgley Mischka, the label has found a way to maintain its style DNA while pushing the experience forward.

Click through to see the entire Badgley Mischka fall ’18 collection.

