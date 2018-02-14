Anna Sui’s Latest Collab With Bed Stu Is Bohemian, Preppy & Edgy All at the Same Time

Anna Sui x Bed Stu Courtesy

Designer Anna Sui can be counted on for a couple of things: to dream up a thematic collection that’s unique in every way (and as such, can stand on its own amid an increasingly homogenous fashion landscape) and to present an outlook that’s just plain fun.

And her fall ’18 collection that she showed at NYFW on Monday evening was no different. She spun herself a World of Anna Sui brimming with lush textures (a hodge-podge of brocade, corduroy, sequins and fur) and equally rich hues that united a mash-up of fashion genres, like old-school rock, glam, boho and granny-chic maximalism.

To help send out her playful message, Sui tapped today’s most powerful model trifecta: Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, who all amped up the attitude with twirls and unapologetically bold strides that felt like a throwback to supermodel walks from the ’90s. And they did it in one of the seven styles from Sui’s second collaboration with sustainable footwear brand Bed Stu.

Kaia Gerber walks in Anna Sui fall ’18 show. Courtesy

Handcrafted from vegetable tanned leather, the Anna Sui x Bed Stu collection embodies a bohemian spirit, comprising preppy heeled Oxfords, cutout pumps, edgy lace-ups and Western-inspired boots in marigold, mahogany and deep violet colorways. And you don’t have to wait long for it — the collection, which will retail from $325 to $1,200, will be available at the Bed Stu flagship store in Malibu and the Anna Sui store in New York starting Feb. 26.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the styles.

