How to Watch Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring 2019 Paris Fashion Week Show

In less than 24 hours, Virgil Abloh will debut his spring 2019 collection as the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Tomorrow, just one day after his Off-White show, much of the fashion industry will step out to see what the Chicago-born designer brings to the legendary luxury house.

The 38-year-old designer will host his first-ever Louis Vuitton presentation starting at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. EST). You can watch live via LV’s Instagram page and at Louisvuitton.com.

As of late, Abloh has been sharing with fans and critics snippets of what to expect on the catwalk. Several images posted to the French label’s Instagram account teased looks featuring vibrant colorways along with monogrammed bags featuring chain detailing, baggy pants and retro-inspired sneakers that appear to be covered in suede.

Abloh — who memorably celebrated his appointment in March by posting a photo of a large monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunk on Instagram — told The New York Times earlier this year, “I think of it as kind of the ultimate collaboration. In a way, all of my output has been to make a compelling case for me to take on a role such as this.”

In April, the Off-White designer made Time’s annual 100 list in the Icons category, and last year he took home FNAA’s Shoe of the Year Award.

