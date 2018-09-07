Tory Burch Just Debuted the Most Weather-Friendly Shoe of NYFW

It’s not usual for shoes to be practical at New York Fashion Week — both on the runways and on the street-style-laden sidewalks. Even the sneaker trend has its caveats, as light and white colors are inherently weather inappropriate.

But Tory Burch says otherwise. The designer debuted a new sneaker style at her spring ‘19 show this morning that takes the elements into consideration.

Tory Burch spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Models walked the runway in a sneaker/duck boot hybrid that was made of a thick neutral-hued canvas and outlined in sturdy rubber, which was done in a variety of crayon colors like orange, cerulean and kelly green. The shoes had cotton sneaker-style laces and a high-top ankle. The sneakers were mostly paired with flowing midi or floor-length dresses (a silhouette that is proving to be a defining trend of the past year, carried over from spring ‘18 and fall ‘18) and even a few of the designer’s signature caftans.

Tory Burch spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though the designer didn’t show any sneakers in her fall ‘18 show, the brand has been pushing the style commercially, using logo variations and playful prints inspired by Burch’s childhood. Today’s showing is likely to reinforce push.

Tory Burch spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, models wore a high heel, lace-up ankle bootie, done in an oversize jute stacked heel with a woven leather ombré in the same bright colors (the standout in a Tory orange, which the designer herself wore while walking the finale). There were also simple flats in a modest brown leather with leather-lacing detail and a pair of flat black leather sandals with a circular mirrored accent — the designer’s trusty sandal for the season.

Check out the full collection from Tory Burch here.

Want more?

FN Exclusive: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch and Other Women in Fashion Talk ‘Power Shoes’