Kate Spade Spring 2019 Show Included a Sweet, Subtle Tribute to the Namesake Designer

There was much anticipation for Kate Spade’s spring ‘19 collection, which debuted on Friday at the New York Public Library. It was the first show since the namesake designer’s death in early June.

As a tribute to Spade, who co-founded the brand in 1993 with husband Andy, the floors were covered with a soft pink carpet accented with stripes of glitter. On each seat, a placard read, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went.”

It was also the first show for creative director Nicola Glass, who came to the brand last year in November. Glass did a complete revamp for spring ‘19, keeping the “sparkle” of its DNA while also making it decidedly more modern. She also included her own tribute to the founders in the form of a spade-shaped logo that permeated the collection, from a burnout velvet print to handbag hardware even heel shapes.

Kate Spade spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Updated silhouettes like midi dresses and wide-leg culottes were paired with slouchy leather boots and suede platform sandals in punchy yellow and violet, and there were plenty of playful prints, like a lilac and yellow jacquard gingham (done in a pouf sleeve too) and a pink ditzy floral that was shown in a raincoat.

Kate Spade spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

There were also lots of stacked-heel sandals, glossy and candy-coated in yellow, lilac and cerulean, and the lilac slouchy statement boots with a wooden stacked heel made a big case for the continuation of “millennial lilac” (millennial pink’s next generation).

Click through the gallery to see all the look on the runway in Kate Spade’s spring ’19 show.

Want more?

Exclusive: How Kate Spade’s Nicola Glass & Anna Bakst Plan to Make the Iconic Brand a Global Powerhouse

Remembering Kate Spade’s Most Distinctive Designs