This New Exhibit Is a Vintage Fashion-Lover’s Dream

Those with a taste for vintage fashion are in luck. Downtown L.A’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Capturing the Catwalk,” which explores the work of runway photographer Michel Arnaud through July 7. Arnaud, whose shots appeared in the pages of “Harper’s Bazaar” and “British Vogue” from the 1970s to the 1990s, generously donated his archive of fashion photography to the museum.

The extensive archive includes 200,000 color photographs with the earliest pictures being from Chloé’s fall 1974 prêt-a-porter collection in Paris. The exhibition features more than 100 examples of Mr. Arnaud’s runway photography, including a pair of bold embellished logo Chanel fall 1993 boots that Christy Turlington modeled on the catwalk for Karl Lagerfeld.

Christy Turlington on the catwalk wearing Chanel fall '93 boots. CREDIT: Michel Arnaud

The fur-lined leather platform snow boots featuring chain detailing and Chanel branding appear alongside statement double-C earrings from spring 1988 and a gold chainlink logo letter bracelet from spring 1993.

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel earrings (Spring/Summer 1988), boots (Fall/Winter 1993-1994) and bracelet (Spring/Summer 1993). CREDIT: Michel Arnaud

The exhibit also highlights a pair of head-turning Vivienne Westwood shoes with a chunky wooden platform and a black leather upper.

Vivienne Westwood shoes, featured with a photograph by Michel Arnaud for “Vogue”. CREDIT: Michel Arnaud

