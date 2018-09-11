Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2019 Show Live

If there’s one thing New York Fashion Week veterans know, it’s that Michael Kors knows how to put on a show. In the past, his cast of supermodels — usually a line-up of fashion’s favorite and most recognizable faces, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Ashley Graham — have previously walked to a live soundtrack of great hits, performed by everyone from Rufus Wainwright to Sara Bareilles.

The shoes, too, never disappoint. Last season, the designer introduced a playful range of loud leopard-print boots, yellow rose-decorated platform sandals, luxe fur slides and red tartan plaid boots — a lively assortment that either perfectly coordinated or deliberately clashed with leopard, floral and plaid clothing.

That’s why, for all these reasons and more, show-goers (and celebrities, too) know that Michael Kors’ show is one that can’t be missed. And now you can get in on the action. Tune in, below, to view the Michael Kors spring ’19 show at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 12. For more information, head to michaelkors.com.

Want more?

Rodarte Makes Its NYFW Comeback for Spring 2019 With the Most Over-the-Top Accessories

Proenza Schouler’s New Spring 2019 Shoes Look Like Scrunchies for the Feet