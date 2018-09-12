Gigi and Bella Hadid & Ashley Graham Go From the Sand to a Soirée for Michael Kors Spring 2019

Michael Kors’ spring ’19 runway brought out big shoes — think platform sandals, chunky espadrilles, thick-strapped mandals and wedges — as well as big-time models like Nike ambassador Bella Hadid, Reebok star Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls.

Held at Pier 17 off Manhattan’s South Street Seaport, the music and looks took showgoers from a day at the beach in Cuba with Celia Cruz’s “Quimbara” salsa beat to a swanky ’50s cocktail “You Wanna Be Americano.”

Michael Kors spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish, Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, Nicole Kidman, Rose Byrne, Judith Light, Cynthia Erivo and Hailee Steinfeld were all on hand to see the range of summery looks.

Nicole Kidman in the front row at Michael Kors spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The only hint that you might be able to wear some of these clothes on a chillier spring day? A pair of men’s workboots and cashmere hoodies.

Shoe detail at Michael Kors spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Daytime neutral espadrilles were followed by metallic green flatforms, shimmery turquoise platforms and more designs in between. The men’s and women’s collections were featured back to back, further proof that the genderless fashion trend isn’t going anywhere.

Bag detail at Michael Kors spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another theme that isn’t going anywhere is the livestreaming of runway shows, which Michael Kors shared with media outlets yesterday as part of its All Access Kors Livestream, another step toward the democratization of fashion.

