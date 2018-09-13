The Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Show Was All Wrapped Up in a Bow

You can always count on Marc Jacobs to have the final say on New York Fashion Week — and a dramatic one, too.
The designer always comes in with a major statement, usually in striking silhouettes and shapes, and no less on the footwear. There have been sky-high goth platforms, worn by model Lady Gaga in the fall ’16 show, glamorously exaggerated turbans for spring ’18 and cartoonishly oversized overcoats shown in the fall ’18 show.
For his spring ’19 runway collection, the designer wrapped everything up in a bow: Each look resembled a beautifully wrapped gift, done in a variety of shades and colors and textures, including the shoes.
There were oversized ruffles in taffeta, clownish bows around the neck, done in chiffon or silk. There were mountains of feathers on minidresses and overcoats, which made the models look like walking cake pops, their legs like sticks in glittery stockings.
On foot, many of the shoes resembled the curlicue of a ribbon, stiff and rolled over in both matte and shiny satins, including mint green, cornflower blue, a fifties pink and pale baby blue.
The show was pure fantasy and the sartorial cherry on top of a season in which New York Fashion Week proved its comeback.