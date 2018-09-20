Fendi’s Spring 2019 Show Was Full of Logos and Mixed-Media Shoes

Fendi’s Western boot may be taking over street style this season, but for spring ’19, it was all about a pump and a sandal. Both were done to max capacity to match the mix of ready-to-wear and accessories that accompanied them.

Adwoa Aboah opened the Fendi spring ’19 show in a clear trench and mixed-media sandals. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Model Adwoa Aboah opened the show (which took place on Thursday in Milan at Fendi’s headquarters) with a clear PVC trench coat (an update from the brand’s coated plaid trench coats for fall) and a pair of sandals that were full of mixed media: There were leather cutouts, contrast stitching, mesh inlay and a thin black-and-white logo strap, plus a heel cushion that resembled a blister pad, making the entire shoe seem less precious than it looked from the front.

A mixed-media sandal from Fendi spring ’19, with cutouts mesh inlay, logo straps and a heel pad. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The sandal appeared in myriad color combinations that included pink, red, orange, aqua, purple and emerald, as did a sturdy pump, which came with a square toe, an inverted heel and a trompe-l’œil motif.

As for the ready-to-wear, there were the aforementioned PCV trenches (also done in a cropped version), but also logo stamped hoodies (which Kendall Jenner sported), parachute pants (on Gigi Hadid) and even bike shorts, which Bella Hadid wore along with navy pumps, a trio of matching leather belt bags and angular polka-dot eyewear that Fendi employees were already sporting versions of while seated in the audience. There were also plenty of logos — both on the runway and in the front row, which included Nicki Minaj, Chiara Ferragni and Winnie Harlow.

Bella Hadid at Fendi spring ’19 in biker shorts, belt bags and navy pumps. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A red trompe-l’œil pump with inverted heel at Fendi spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

There were still intricate fur intarsia and luxe leather pieces included in the collection — signature craftsmanship hallmarks of the brand — but they were more sparse. Whether that’s due to increasing pressure to follow the fur-free trend or just the nature of a collection designed for a warm-weather season is unclear.

A cropped fur jacket paired with biker shorts and ankle-strap sandals at Fendi spring ’19. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

