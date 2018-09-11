3.1 Phillip Lim May Have the Most Comfortable Shoes of NYFW

Many women (and men) rely on 3.1 Phillip Lim for easy-to-wear but polished-enough clothing and accessories, pieces that are both comfortable and just edgy enough.

This season, the namesake designer turned to footwear to demonstrate that tenet, showing mostly flat sandals that provided both that mix of comfort and edginess.

Black leather flat sandals with a toe wrap and chunky sole at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Using a basic color palette of black, white and metallic, Lim showed a range of simple flat sandals and slides. Most of the styles had a thick sole and black leather straps comprised of a slide strap along the toe, a toe wrap and a cross strap around the ankle, though there were variations on the silhouette, some strappier than others. There was also a ballet flat in silver metallic and another in white with a crossover ankle strap.

A black-and-yellow cherry-print shirt dressed paired with Lim’s simple sandals. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The shoes were paired with ready-to-wear that was also mostly simple in color (black, white, silver, with some tan and neutrals), though the standout pieces were done in a black-and-yellow bumblebee or black-and-white abstract cherry print, including a maxi shirtdress and a few retro prints towards the finale that resembled ’70s wallpaper.

White ankle-wrap ballet flats with a retro floral print dress and bucket hat at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Though the designer is better known in the accessories market for his handbags, Lim still has a sizable footwear business, and his simple-but-chic sandals may become an easy staple come spring.