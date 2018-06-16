Kendall Jenner Kills it at the Versace Show in These Dramatic Cuissard Boots

Ok so we know that today’s Versace show was supposed to be about the boys, but can we, just for a second, talk about Kendall Jenner and those killer cuissards she wore on Donatella Versace’s men’s spring ’10 runway?

Kendall Jenner walking in Versace's spring '19 show at Milan Fashion Week Men's. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The soaring statement boots came in black nylon with an embellished panel at the top of each that matched the paisley florals, Medusa heads and chain details of her intricately beaded cocktail dress. Fellow super, Bella Hadid, sported wedge heels featuring giant floral rosettes.

But now let’s get back to the boys. The Versace man is “bringing sexy back,” wrote house doyenne, Donatella Versace in her show notes. “in the office, out of the town, back to his place.”

“The business man meets his inner rock star; the street style star meets the skater guy – he is sensual, manly, contemporary, and ready to take risks that get people talking.”

Versace spring '19 men's. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The floral design worn by Kendall also played out in bombers and pants sported by the male contingent – presumably the businessmen unleashing their inner rock stars. Elsewhere, the streetstyle meets skater vibe was best showcased in the sneakers. The house reprised its fall ’18 collaboration with the rapper 2 Chainz and the Chain Reaction sneaker with those chunky molded soles was bigger and badder than ever.

Versace spring '19 men's. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Donatella Versace always shows her collection in Milan at the Italian brand’s HQ in the city’s Via Gesu and this time she had the venue decked in trailing florals suspended from the ceiling, creating a magical secret garden. The clear Perspex runway though was an accident waiting to happen. As show goers negotiated their way to their seats, there were many near misses. But it wouldn’t be a bad way to go.

