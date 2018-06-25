Rihanna, Kanye West and More Stars on the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring ’19 shows were especially jam-packed with celebrities — and the stars had the best seats on the front row.

The biggest draw was Louis Vuitton, where Virgil Abloh debuted his first-ever collection for the label since becoming the brand’s creative director for menswear. Abloh’s celebrity pals came out in spades to support him, and the front row was full of A-listers.

Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had front row seats for all the action. West, who was clad in a look from his own Yeezy label, shared an emotional moment with Abloh, whom he had interned with at Fendi.

(L-R) Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sitting in the front row. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jenner and Kardashian sported looks straight from the runway, with Kardashian sporting a bright blue jacket as a dress and Jenner wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit.

Singer and Puma Fenty designer Rihanna also attended Abloh’s show, wearing an oversized white jumpsuit with pointy-toed pumps.

Rihanna wearing an all-white look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid sported teensy red shorts with a matching shirt and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Bella Hadid dressed in head-to-toe red. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although Hadid did not wear a spring’ 19 Louis Vuitton look to the show, she was spotted in a bright yellow jumpsuit from the collection later in the day. And the 21-year-old did wear straight-off-the-runway Dior Homme to the brand’s show, sporting a highlighter yellow suit with high-top sneakers as she sat front row.

Bella Hadid at Dior. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dior Homme’s show was also filled with stars, including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

Campbell sported a creamy white suit and aviator sunglasses as she sat alongside Lenny Kravitz, Moss and Victoria Beckham.

(L-R): Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Moss sported a pajama-inspired set, which she paired with metallic sandals.

Kate Moss at Dior. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

