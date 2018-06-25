Rihanna, Kanye West and More Stars on the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring ’19 shows were especially jam-packed with celebrities — and the stars had the best seats on the front row.
The biggest draw was Louis Vuitton, where Virgil Abloh debuted his first-ever collection for the label since becoming the brand’s creative director for menswear. Abloh’s celebrity pals came out in spades to support him, and the front row was full of A-listers.
Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had front row seats for all the action. West, who was clad in a look from his own Yeezy label, shared an emotional moment with Abloh, whom he had interned with at Fendi.
Jenner and Kardashian sported looks straight from the runway, with Kardashian sporting a bright blue jacket as a dress and Jenner wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit.
Singer and Puma Fenty designer Rihanna also attended Abloh’s show, wearing an oversized white jumpsuit with pointy-toed pumps.
Bella Hadid sported teensy red shorts with a matching shirt and Christian Louboutin pumps.
Although Hadid did not wear a spring’ 19 Louis Vuitton look to the show, she was spotted in a bright yellow jumpsuit from the collection later in the day. And the 21-year-old did wear straight-off-the-runway Dior Homme to the brand’s show, sporting a highlighter yellow suit with high-top sneakers as she sat front row.
Dior Homme’s show was also filled with stars, including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.
Campbell sported a creamy white suit and aviator sunglasses as she sat alongside Lenny Kravitz, Moss and Victoria Beckham.
Meanwhile, Moss sported a pajama-inspired set, which she paired with metallic sandals.
