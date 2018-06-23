How Sacai Killed It With These Nike Mash-Ups & the 3 Other Best Nike Kicks of Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Sacai’s Chitose Abe is known for the signature hybrid and splicing techniques of her ready-to-wear but for spring ’19 she applied them to the footwear as well. Today in Paris, she showcased two innovative mash-ups of four Nike sneakers, fusing the Blazer with the Dunk and the Waffle Daybreak with the LDV.

“Sacai has always been about hybridization,” she told FN backstage, so the Nike sneaker collaboration was about a hybridization of classic Nikes with new models with double tongues, double shoe laces and double swooshes.” Double the fun.

Available from January in a super limited run, the approx. $300 price tag will ensure they sell out double quick.

Comme des Garcons

Rei Kawakubo’s Crazy Suits collection bestowed her genius subversive twist on all comers from pinstripes to tracksuits. The Nike sneakers got off lightly. She customized the Presto Foot Tent in two colorways, black / yellow and sky blue / light gray. Sock style uppers, layered beneath the ‘tent,’ featured a patchwork collage designed in collaboration with Nike.

Virgil Abloh unveiled two Nike colorway collabs, the Nike Blazer Mid and Air Max 97. The former came in black with giant white Swoosh and sheeny reflective coated finish while the latter was done in white and silver, with multicolor prismatic swoosh and the word “AIR” emblazoned on the sides.

Undercover

Fashion is a tribal business and eight of them popped up in Jun Takahash’s Undercover show. His Zenmondooo squad wore Nike Daybreak kicks in blue / black and yellow / white. The designer put his own spin of the silhouette by adding ergonomic TPU heel clips. They were inspired by the Elfin heel of the Vaporfly Elite that Nike did for its Breaking 2 project.

