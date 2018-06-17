Why MSGM Is Ahead of the Game When It Comes to the ’90s Sneaker Trend

Guests attending today’s spring ’19 MSGM show in Milan found themselves in a sports hall. It was set up for a volleyball match between Milan and Rimini – complete with digital scoreboard and mountains of blue and yellow balls bearing the MSGM logo.

While Milan is now his adopted home, creative director Massimo Giorgetti spent his formative years in the town of Rimini on the Italian Riviera with its fashion hub, Viale Ceccarini. “It was the street where many of the best boutiques in Italy started off,” he told FN backstage before the show. “I wanted to play with the two and bring them together.”

His ready-to-wear collection ranged from city inspired track pant combos and bleached denim to beachy Bermuda shorts and ‘Rimini’ souvenir sweaters while footwear fell into similar camps. Velcro runner sandals – worn with tie-dye socks of course – were part surf dude and part tourist while overblown, court-approp sneakers were resolutely urban with their juicy flashes of acid neons.

“They have a lot of 80s and 90s attitude from when I was a teenager,” he said, “but these are a ‘now’ version.” Giorgetti couldn’t be happier about the resurgence of the sneaker; he’s always been ahead of the game in that department because they have been part of his brand’s DNA right from the off. “I never did regular shoes,” he said, “it was always sneakers and slides for me.” Likewise the current vogue for neons and acid prints. “It’s very MSGM and is now also very on trend. I’m proud of it.”

