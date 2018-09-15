Alexa Chung Just Gave the ’90s Jelly Shoe a Glamorous Makeover

For her London Fashion Week runway debut, Alexa Chung went back to the ’90s and showed a jelly shoe collaboration with Juju Footwear.

But Alexa Chung being Alexa Chung, these weren’t your regular day-on-the-beach shoes. She reimagined the retro favorite with a bedazzled twist and each style came with a sparkly diamante buckle.

Alexa Chung spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

“I guess where I holiday is quite rocky so I was thinking of a practical solution to a real-life problem,” Chung told FN backstage. “But also there’s something quite nostalgic about revisiting the ’90s, so I wanted to put a new twist on that idea and update it. The humor for me in those particular jelly shoes is that they’re emblazoned with beautiful diamante encrusted buckles, so it was taking something out of context and repositioning it as glamorous evening wear.”

The overall theme of Chung’s spring ’19 collection was travel and the comings and goings of an airport lounge. Looks included a pair of the designer’s signature dungarees, a flying suit, slinky satin dresses with lingerie vibes, scarf dresses and even a pair of pajamas teamed with a cape.

Alexa Chung spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

“I was inspired by how emotive an airport can be,” said the designer. “It’s great for people watching because you see such a cross-section of society from all over the world. But in transit, you find some very interesting combinations.”

So does she have her own go-to airport outfit? “Dungarees, I love,” she said, “but they come with their own problems when you’re up in the air.” Hence the PJs for a quick change inflight.

Alexa Chung spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Chung is taking to the skies herself next week. She’s bound for Australia to promote her new collection with Superga. The JuJu collaboration shoes are available on her website now to pre-order.

Click through the gallery to see the full Alexa Chung spring ’19 collection.

Want more?

Alexa Chung on How to Break Into Fashion

Alexa Chung’s Influential Shoe Style