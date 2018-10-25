Only Bella Hadid Can Make a Condom Earring Look Chic With a Minidress & Thigh-High Boots on Moschino x H&M’s Runway

Always a cheeky one, Jeremy Scott didn’t hold back when he debuted his Moschino[tv] x H&M collaboration in New York today.

Just look to Bella Hadid, who hit the runway wearing a gold condom with a sparkling pavé finish dangling from her ear as she stomped out in a little black dress with quilted thigh-highs that were embellished with tassels and gold chainlinks.

The safe sex motif was carried out on necklaces, as seen on Naomi Campbell, and T-shirts with images of the unwrapped contraceptive emblazoned with “ready to wear” — lest you forget its purpose.

Scott, who took the helm of the Italian fashion house in 2013, previously said in announcement with H&M that the collection is a love letter to fans of Moschino’s past as well as his time as creative director.

“It should feel a little like a greatest hits collection,” Scott explained, “but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past.”

There was also plenty of gold, silver, sparkles and more references to the ’90s — Scott’s own penchant for nostalgia — like CD graphic prints, baggy jeans, overalls, Disney characters and more.

Boots dominated the footwear silhouettes; thigh-highs and ankle booties for the women, and combat styles done in saturated hues and black with gold embellishments for men.

As usual, Scott’s show was stacked with boldface name catwalk fixtures, including Gigi Hadid and her brother Anwar, Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

The collection will be available Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. ET on H&M’s website and in select stores. Prices range from around $25 to $500.

