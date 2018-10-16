Why Zendaya Is a Strong Choice for Tommy Hilfiger’s Next Collab

Tommy Hilfiger is not slowing down when it comes to his collaborations. After successful lines with Gigi Hadid and his most recent with Lewis Hamilton, the designer is now looking to Zendaya to carry on his winning streak.

The actress, who is filming “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” will be the new global women’s ambassador for the brand. She will appear in Tommy Hilfiger’s global integrated campaign beginning in spring ’19, while also launching her own see-now-buy-now Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection in February.

With this partnership, the company is looking to celebrate diversity while creating product that showcases her eclectic style, which is a selling point all on its own.

Zendaya has established her individuality through fashion early on, thanks to stylist Law Roach. Wearing avant-garde designs, which she pulls off seamlessly, she regularly pushes the limits when it comes to style.

She is also no stranger to the design world. She launched Daya by Zendaya footwear and ready-to-wear in 2016, and though her label has since shuttered, the debut was well-received. Her mantra was to create designs that would empower her customers and allow women to feel beautiful, all at an accessible price point — something Hilfiger has also done through the years.

Zendaya’s authenticity and ability to connect with the needs and wants of the young consumer is in line with what Hilfiger has done for decades, too.

“I’m about empowering young people, women and people of color — everybody. I try my best to be a light source in a dark world sometimes,” she told FN at the time of her brand launch.

With 53 million followers on Instagram, Zendaya continues to use her platform for good, and now she has the opportunity to do that once again through fashion.

“People who were overlooked in the past are now being celebrated,” Hilfiger said in his FN cover story this month. “As an inclusive and democratic brand, we’ve always thought about how we become more inclusive.”

He continued: “We look at everything and everyone, and think about how to move the needle forward. If that means doing a collab with someone who is doing something breakthrough and new, we consider it. But we have to like what they are doing or what kind of people they are.”

