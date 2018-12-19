The 6 Celebrity Shoe Partnerships That Made the Most Noise This Year

Celebrities made their mark on the shoe industry in 2018. From quick collaborations to long-term deals, see which partnerships were the most noteworthy.

Kylie Jenner x Adidas

Kylie Jenner joined the Adidas team in August, and her first line of business was to promote the ’90s-inspired Falcon sneaker. The makeup mogul starred in the fall ’18 ad campaign for the new women’s silhouette and continues to rep the brand on social media.

Cardi B x Reebok

The partnership between the heritage sneaker brand and the wildly popular rapper was announced in November. The deal sees Cardi B promoting the ’90s throwback Aztrek sneaker as well as Reebok apparel.

Cardi B models the Aztrek sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

The Rock x Under Armour

Since they teamed up in 2016, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has collaborated on several colorways of Under Armour’s Delta training sneaker. In May, the brand finally launched his signature shoe, the Project Rock 1, which has been released in multiple color schemes throughout the year. Its first drop sold out in 30 minutes.

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

Selena Gomez x Puma

Selena Gomez’s first collection with Puma launched this month and included a brand-new Puma sneaker silhouette called the SG Runner. While her line comprises athleisure and training gear, Gomez wanted to make sure the collection was empowering. The word “strength” appears on every piece of the assortment.

Selena Gomez x Puma CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Kendrick Lamar x Nike

Kendrick Lamar released his first Nike sneakers in January, featuring embroidery inspired by his “Damn” album. They quickly sold out and even resold for five times their original price. The rapper’s popular “House Shoes” Cortez Slip dropped in October, and the Cortez Kenny 3 landed in May.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Nike

Post Malone x Crocs

The rapper collaborated with Crocs on two limited-edition clog styles, and both sold out in 10 minutes. Even Madonna wanted a pair.

Crocs x Post Malone. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

