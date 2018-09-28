Toms Teams Up With Young Poets to Create & Deliver 55,000 Copies of a Magazine Promoting Peace

Get Lit panelists Amaya Blankenship, Bryce Banks and Mila Cuda at the Toms x Get Lit Celebration Event.

A group of young poets gathered inside Toms’ showroom last week for a night of discussion, celebration and performance. The ambassadors, part of a Los Angeles youth poetry and storytelling organization, Get Lit, were preparing for Peace Day at ​the United Nations 73r​d General Assembly where they performed on Monday.

Veronika Shulman, Project co-lead and editor, said, “By speaking our truth to world leaders, we hope to illuminate how art and policy can intertwine to change perceptions and move the world toward equity, justice, and peace.”

Toms has been a major advocate for youth changemakers, and the company teamed up with Get Lit with the mission of creating a more peaceful world while also lending its hand in the global movement that is “United Voices of Peace.”

In this unique collaboration, the Get Lit ambassadors and Toms worked together to create the “United Voices for Peace” Zine, which features original anthems and manifestos from the poets that reflect their vision of a better tomorrow.

The Toms x Get Lit Zine created in celebration of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Ahead of their United Nations appearance, a few poets performed their words inside Toms headquarters in New York and FN was on the scene.

“In the hands of humanity may we be matchsticks,” read youth poet Mila Cuda, “Vocal cords for wicks. We burn to be heard, worthy and worldly.” Her poem can be found in the Zine with 12 others.

Get Lit poet at the Toms showroom in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Both Toms and Get Lit plan to distribute 55,000 physical copies of this zine nationwide while also implementing a peace curriculum that will be taught in over 10 countries to 20,000 youth in 2018 and 2019​.

Want more?

What You Need to Know About Toms’ Teacher Discount

Toms Hopes to Get Kids Climbing With This Charitable Collaboration

Is There Really a Tom From Toms Shoes?