Roger Federer Gets a Personal Tour of the Met Museum From Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour and Roger Federer at the RF19 pop-up shop in New York last August.

Tennis star Roger Federer is getting a firsthand history lesson in fashion from the master Anna Wintour. The longtime friends were spotted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking ready to explore.

Federer took a tour of the Costume Institute’s spring 2018 exhibition ahead of the U.S. Open, which he documented and posted on Instagram today.

This year’s exhibit, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” debuted in May and welcomed its one-millionth visitor on Aug. 23. And it looks like Federer added to the million list when he got a chance to walk through the Anna Wintour Costume Center with the Vogue editor-in-chief. Talk about exclusive.

The athlete posted photos of himself and Wintour inside the exhibit as well as haute couture pieces from John Galliano that are on display.

And Wintour’s fashion industry expertise didn’t stop there.

After Federer’s Nike deal ended and before he inked a 10-year contract with Uniqlo, he revealed during a press conference last week that he went to Wintour for advice before making his decision. “She thought it was a great idea and would be a wonderful matchup if it would work out,” he said, according to The Cut.

While he will still wear Nike shoes, Federer will now wear the Japanese clothing brand in what was reportedly a $300 million deal.

Starting tomorrow, Federer will embark on his chase to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking and his 21st Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, with Wintour likely in the stands at some point during the tournament cheering him on.

