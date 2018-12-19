Jay-Z and Kylie Jenner Tie on Forbes’ 2018 List of the Richest Celebrities

Forbes released its annual ranking of the wealthiest celebrities in the U.S. yesterday — and the top 10 is filled with stars who have footwear industry ties.

Leading the pack is “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, who has a net worth of more than $5.4 billion after selling his Lucasfilm production company to Disney in 2012, followed by director Steven Spielberg, who’s valued at $3.7 billion, and Oprah, who has $2.8 billion to her name.

Ranked fourth is Michael Jordan, the basketball legend who’s profited greatly off his Air Jordan sneaker empire (he’s worth $1.7 billion). Aside from his shoes, Jordan also nets big income from his partial ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, with his stake in the team being valued at around $800 million.

Air Jordan 33 CREDIT: Nike

Kylie Jenner and Jay-Z tied for the fifth place spot on the list with net worths of roughly $900 million. Jenner’s wealth has shot up significantly in recent years — she was worth $41 million in 2017, according to Forbes, up from $18 million the year prior. The reality star’s Kylie Cosmetics brand has sold over $630 million in makeup since its 2016 launch and is projected to be worth $1 billion within the next four years. She also holds a number of lucrative brand partnerships, including one with Adidas.

Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Jay-Z’s impressive wealth comes from a number of varied holdings, such as his entertainment company Roc Nation and his music streaming service Tidal. The rapper was appointed in 2018 as Puma’s president of basketball operations.

Ranked at seventh below Jenner and Jay-Z is magician David Copperfield ($875 million), followed by rapper Diddy in eighth ($825 million).

Golfer Tiger Woods and author James Patterson tie for ninth place to round out the list, with both valued at $800 million. Much of Woods’ income comes from endorsements, and one of the most lucrative is his years-long Nike deal.

Tiger Woods in the Nike Air Zoom TW71. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

The 6 Celebrity Shoe Partnerships That Made the Most Noise This Year

Jay-Z Is Named President of Puma‘s Basketball Operations