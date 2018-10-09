Queen Letizia’s Leather Look and Pointy Pumps Make the Chicest Fall Style Statement

Queen Letizia of Spain has her color coordination skills down pat. On Tuesday in Madrid, the royal stepped out for a World Mental Health Day event. Wearing a leather colorblock skirt and a matching print trim sweater by Hugo Boss, Queen Letizia looked fall-appropriate thanks to the camel, orange and blue color ways.

Queen Letizia spotted in a Hugo Boss ensemble attending a World Mental Health Day event in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed the ensemble by draping a beige coat over her shoulders and paired the outfit with camel-colored leather pointed toe pumps. Detailed with a double strap and side buckle, Queen Letizia’s shoes were by Spanish brand Magrit.

A close up of Queen Letizia’s Magrit pointed toe shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Madrid-based shoe label has seen celebrity traction this month with another style spotted on Lady Gaga. The “A Star Is Born” actress appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last week wearing Magrit x Juan Vidal crystal PVC shoes. Hailey Baldwin was also seen in the same shoes.

Later in the day, Queen Letizia ditched the coat but sported the same autumnal outfit while she joined her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, in welcoming Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera and his wife Cecilia Morel for their royal visit to Spain.

L-R: King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia, Sebastian Pinera, Cecilia Morel at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid CREDIT: Shutterstock

