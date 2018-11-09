California Wildfires Force Kardashian-West Family to Flee Homes

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art and Film Gala on Nov. 3.

Wildfires are raging in California, prompting businesses to close and thousands of residents to flee.

In Southern California, the Hill and Woolsey fires are causing widespread destruction. The Woolsey fire, in particular, doubled in size early this morning to 8,000 acres, and its path is reportedly headed toward the ocean, threatening the Calabasas and Malibu neighborhoods, home to many celebrities.

In fact, early this morning, members of the Kardashian-West clan posted news that they were evacuated from their homes, but they assured fans that the family was safe.

In an Instagram stories post late last night, Kim Kardashian West shared photos of the flames and smoke, writing “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

This morning, husband Kanye West tweeted an update on their status.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

In addition, sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram Stories of a packed SVU trunk, with the message, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No calabasas tonight.”

Actor Alyssa Milano was also evacuated, along with her family.

This morning, the L.A. County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation for the city of Malibu, though it amended that order to cover only the area south of the 101 Freeway from the Ventura County line to Las Virgenes.

The Hill and Woolsey fires ignited on Thursday, Nov. 8, and have grown rapidly in part due to wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Elsewhere, in Northern California, firefighters are battling the massive Camp blaze near Chico that has engulfed 70,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

