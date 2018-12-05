FFANY Taps Industry Vet John Heron as Executive Director

The Fashion Footwear Association of New York has a new leader.

This week, the board of FFANY voted to name industry veteran John Heron as the new executive director of the nonprofit, effective Jan. 1.

Heron most recently served as an executive with H.H. Brown, based in Greenwich, Conn., where he led the Born comfort brand for the past 13 years as SVP and GM. Prior to that, he spent six years in marketing roles at athletic giant Nike.

John Heron CREDIT: Courtesy of FFANY

Heron succeeds outgoing FFANY chief Ron Fromm, who stepped down from the post this fall. However, Fromm will continue to oversee the organization’s philanthropic arm, The Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, which organizes the annual QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” breast cancer fundraiser.

In a statement issued today, Fromm said, “John Heron is an accomplished footwear executive with over 20 years experience in the industry and will work closely with association members to maximize the value of their connection with the FFANY organization. He has a proven record of bringing people together to generate results and winning solutions and knows the importance of collaborative strategic planning to position our organization for the future.”

FFANY is currently hosting its winter trade show in New York, featuring exhibiting brands in two locations — The Warwick Hotel and Academy Mansion — as well as in showrooms throughout the city.

