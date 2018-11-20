Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Alexa Ray Joel Are FN’s First Multi-Generational Style Influencers

Beauty knows no age.

And that is certainly the case with legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who have all been selected by FN as the first multi-generational winners of the Style Influencer of the Year award.

For four decades, Brinkley has graced the covers of top magazines, sharing her effortless glamour and winning smile with fans the world over. She’s also influenced beauty trends as the longtime face of CoverGirl and charmed audiences with her appearances in films, TV shows and on the stage.

Christie Brinkley CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Her daughters have certainly inherited her knack for making an impact, though in their own unique ways.

As a singer and songwriter, Joel has created a sultry femme fatale look that is a perfect fit for her soulful performances. Most recently, the 32-year-old has been appearing at the Cafe Carlyle in New York, often garbed in black satin bustiers, accented with sheer kimonos and tuxedo jackets. She also showed off her signature style to a much larger audience this summer when she took the stage at Madison Square Garden with father Billy Joel for a special performance.

Alexa Ray Joel CREDIT: Aurora Rose/WWD/Shutterstock

And 20-year-old Brinkley-Cook, who followed in her mother’s footsteps by signing a modeling contract at the age of 15, fluctuates between East Coast sophistication and West Coast bohemia. While traversing the globe, the blonde bombshell can be spotted in cropped Ts and sneakers at Coachella or in velvet gowns and sparkling stilettos on the red carpet in the Big Apple.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Together the three made a literal splash last year, when they posed together as part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In her announcement on Instagram at the time, Brinkley praised the magazine for “sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”

The trio will be honored with the Style Influencer honor at the 2018 FN Achievement Awards on Dec. 4 in New York. Often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars,” the event will recognize the biggest names in the shoe business, including Designer of the Year Tabitha Simmons and Brand of the Year Allbirds.

Previous winners of the Style Influencer award have included Hailey Baldwin, Alexa Chung and Chiara Ferragni.

