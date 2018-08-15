Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Celebrities Who Have the Biggest Influence on China’s Luxury Shoppers

By Jennie Bell
To connect with luxury shoppers in China, brands and retailers are increasingly turning to the country’s KOLs, or key opinion leaders.

“KOLs are the most effective product marketing here. And they can help with sales abroad, too, if the brand hasn’t entered China yet,” said Thibaud André, senior consultant and marketing manager of Beijing-based market research company Daxue Consulting.

Here are five KOLs who have a major influence on Chinese shoppers, especially for high-street brands.

Yang Mi
Yang Mi
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yang Mi
Age: 31
Michael Kors recently tapped the actress and singer as a brand ambassador,
and for good reason. She has more than 80 million followers on Weibo, China’s biggest social media platform.

Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fan Bingbing
Age: 36
The actress and model has served as a spokesperson for a number of high-street labels, including Guerlain and Montblanc, but a recent tax evasion scandal threatens to tarnish her image.

Kris Wu
Kris Wu
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kris Wu
Age: 27
The former member of K-pop band EXO is quickly building a global following with his solo hip-hop releases. And he has stepped into the limelight with acting roles in major films such as “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” and “Valerian.”

Edison Chen
Edison Chen
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Edison Chen
Age: 37
Not only has Chen influenced culture as an actor and rapper; the Canadian native also put his mark on fashion as one of the
co-founders of the CLOT streetwear brand.

Angelababy
Angelababy
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angelababy
Age: 29
A front-row fixture at fashion weeks, the model and actress is loved and loathed to the extreme for her lavish lifestyle. Fashion houses are banking on the attention: Dior appointed her as its first brand ambassador in China last year.

