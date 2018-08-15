5 Celebrities Who Have the Biggest Influence on China’s Luxury Shoppers

To connect with luxury shoppers in China, brands and retailers are increasingly turning to the country’s KOLs, or key opinion leaders.

“KOLs are the most effective product marketing here. And they can help with sales abroad, too, if the brand hasn’t entered China yet,” said Thibaud André, senior consultant and marketing manager of Beijing-based market research company Daxue Consulting.

Here are five KOLs who have a major influence on Chinese shoppers, especially for high-street brands.

Yang Mi CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yang Mi

Age: 31

Michael Kors recently tapped the actress and singer as a brand ambassador,

and for good reason. She has more than 80 million followers on Weibo, China’s biggest social media platform.

Fan Bingbing CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fan Bingbing

Age: 36

The actress and model has served as a spokesperson for a number of high-street labels, including Guerlain and Montblanc, but a recent tax evasion scandal threatens to tarnish her image.

Kris Wu CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kris Wu

Age: 27

The former member of K-pop band EXO is quickly building a global following with his solo hip-hop releases. And he has stepped into the limelight with acting roles in major films such as “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” and “Valerian.”

Edison Chen CREDIT: Shutterstock

Edison Chen

Age: 37

Not only has Chen influenced culture as an actor and rapper; the Canadian native also put his mark on fashion as one of the

co-founders of the CLOT streetwear brand.

Angelababy CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angelababy

Age: 29

A front-row fixture at fashion weeks, the model and actress is loved and loathed to the extreme for her lavish lifestyle. Fashion houses are banking on the attention: Dior appointed her as its first brand ambassador in China last year.