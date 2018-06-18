How Celebrity Stylists Are Working Differently During the #MeToo Era in Hollywood

While change during the #MeToo era has been brought to the forefront by actresses and artists in Hollywood, many of their creative counterparts have taken a stand on how they are also empowering women through their own work. Celebrity stylists are among the many making a difference.

“Everyone is approaching their work differently,” said stylist Cat Pope. “I am in the way that I work with a lot of women. Whether they are my former colleagues, clients or perhaps interns on my team, I’m making a point to have supportive and encouraging work relationships with them where we know we can count on each other and support each other professionally rather than feeling competitive or threatened. I think unity creates a strong foundation for women as a whole.”

Stylist Candice Lambert, whose clients include Kelly Clarkson and Bon Jovi, has a clear idea of how to raise women’s profiles.

“To start, it’s having more female designers in leading roles. Getting a woman’s perspective in mainstream fashion is vital [and] creating more jobs for women,” she said.

Lambert cited ignorance as the biggest barrier to female leadership.

She continued,“[It’s] men in power who do not like change because they fear losing control and their so-called power.”

Lambert also noted that designers and fashion houses should make an effort to use manufacturing companies that have equal opportunities for women, as well as including women of all colors, cultures and body sizes on the runway, in commercials and in magazines.

Want more?

Female Shoe Executives Share Challenges and Opportunities of Leading in the #MeToo Era

How Under Armour’s Female Execs Lead in the Athletic Market During the #MeToo Era

Viola Davis Describes #MeToo Founder as a Hero at Variety’s Power of Women Event