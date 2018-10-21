Amy Schumer Says She Won’t Do Super Bowl Ads in Support of Colin Kaepernick

As controversy over NFLers kneeling during the national anthem continues, Amy Schumer is picking a side.

In an Instagram posted Friday, the comic revealed that she would not be participating in a Super Bowl commercial, a decision made to show her solidarity with the kneeling movement’s founder, ex-San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick first took a knee in 2016 as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

In the lengthy post, Schumer questioned why more white players weren’t kneeling during the anthem.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?” she wrote.

The “I Feel Pretty” star’s announcement came shortly after reports surfaced that Rihanna had declined to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show in support of Kaepernick. Maroon 5 is slated to take the stage — but Schumer questioned the band’s choice, writing, “I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri did.”

Kaepernick’s national anthem protests have spurred mixed reactions from the start. The kneeling movement came returned to the top of American discourse in September, when Nike released its “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign starring Kaepernick.

The campaign received praise from many athletes and entertainers, including LeBron James, Serena Williams and Fabolous. At the same time, social media users opposed to Nike’s use of Kaepernick began burning their shoes from the athletic wear giant. President Donald Trump also dug into both the ex-NFLer and The Swoosh on Twitter.