Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Photo of Worn-Out Campaign Shoes

Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to share a photo of completely worn-through shoes — proving how hard she’s worked to get where she is today.

After beating out 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the June 26 Democratic primary in New York, Ocasio-Cortez found herself thrust into the national spotlight.

Although she gained much praise, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to dissuade claims that she had only “won for ‘demographic reasons.'” The Democratic socialist is competing in New York’s 14th district, which includes the eastern Bronx and part of Queens.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of the worn-out shoes that she’d worn on the campaign trail — a pair of & Other Stories zip-up sneakers — which were discolored and cracked at the soles.

Some folks are saying I won for “demographic” reasons. 1st of all, that’s false. We won w/voters of all kinds. 2nd, here’s my 1st pair of campaign shoes. I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles. Respect the hustle. We won bc we out-worked the competition. Period. pic.twitter.com/RbpQMYTiWY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 29, 2018

“Here’s my 1st pair of campaign shoes,” Ocasio-Cortez explained in her post. “I knocked doors until rainwater came through my soles.”

“Respect the hustle. We won bc we out-worked the competition. Period,” she added.

As the district has been under Democratic control since 1993, it seems likely that Ocasio-Cortez will be victorious come November’s general election.

In the meantime, the Boston University graduate is making waves with her style. After Ocasio-Cortez beat Crowley, the Stila lipstick she wore in her debate against him sold out. The bright red “Stay All Day” lipstick was later restocked on Stila’s site, according to CBS News.

