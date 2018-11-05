How Celebrities Are Encouraging Fans to Vote Through Social Media

The 2018 midterm elections are tomorrow, and celebrities have been increasingly vocal about voting as the day approaches. Gigi Hadid, who sported a Prabal Gurung “vote” T-shirt in New York this weekend, and Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore an “I am a voter” graphic tee while hosting the AMAs last month, are a part of the crew implementing their message through fashion. The biggest tactic, however, has been the overwhelming number of famous figures using the power of social media to spread the word.

Over the weekend and into today, celebrities have kicked it into overdrive by posting last-minute appeals to encourage fans to vote. Below, FN rounds up some of the biggest names who are igniting conversation.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid sent her own message on Sunday while on her way to a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fitting. Knowing she’d be photographed, the model opted for designer Prabal Gurung’s Rock the Vote T-shirt. Today, Hadid posted an up-close video of the tee on Instagram with the caption, “Heading to @victoriassecret show fittings is very exciting! And so is the fact that we get to go vote tomorrow for what is important to us and what we want our country to look like.”

Rihanna

The Fenty Puma designer made a case for voters in Florida and openly backed Andrew Gillum, who would become the state’s first black governor if elected. Her image, which features a woman holding a “Grab ’em by the midterms” sign, has already amassed nearly 1 million likes.

Diddy

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has long advocated for young people to get involved with politics via his political service group, Citizen Change, which implemented the widespread “Vote or Die” campaign. Before jumping out of an airplane for his birthday yesterday, he urged his followers to get out by adding to his caption, “Make sure you get out to vote on Tuesday!!!”

Katy Perry

The pop star and Katy Perry Collections founder chose to repost a video on Instagram shared by her beau, Orlando Bloom. In the video, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt explain why they feel it’s important to vote and ways to partake.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

The “Red Table Talk” host wore her feelings on her forehead. After voting over the weekend, Smith showed off an “I Voted” sticker on Instagram.

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon, who is currently in a land that his family “immigrated from,” which he repeated several times to his followers, let his fans know that he made sure to submit his absentee ballot. “Don’t forget to vote. Vote. Vote,” he said.

Tracee Ellis Ross

“Voting is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society,” said the “Black-ish” star in her latest post.

Hilary Swank

Swank, who took to the polls on Sunday, shared a selfie with her “I voted” sticker proudly on display. “Make your voice heard,” she wrote in her caption.

Tiffany Haddish

The “Nobody’s Fool” star put a comedic spin on her social media mash-up video, which she shared earlier on Instagram. With the help of a beat by DJ Suede the Remix God, Haddish throws her support behind Georgia’s Stacey Abrams.

Steph Curry

While Steph Curry didn’t post to his own Instagram, Twitter account @NBCSWarriors caught the NBA star sporting a politically charged sweatshirt. “I am a voter” is emblazoned along his sleeve, which is a subtle yet pointed move from one of the world’s biggest sports stars.

Steph wearing a sweatshirt that says “I am a voter.” pic.twitter.com/6V0ntBhzUG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2018

Taylor Swift

Swift has previously come under fire for not being vocal about politics, but early in October, she broke her silence in a lengthy Instagram post that endorsed democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, and encouraged her fans to vote as well.

Mariah Carey

The past few weeks have seen an outpouring of messages from celebrities to go and vote in the midterm elections. Mariah Carey even gave us a nostalgic throwback of herself wearing the “Vote or Die!” tee from the 2004 campaign.

Elisabeth Moss

Designer Clare V. also showed her stance by creating a screenprinted sweatshirt with the phrase “Liberté, égalité, maternité,” a take on the French national motto, made to reflect her company’s ongoing partnership with the Every Mother Counts. Moss sported the look on Instagram with the caption, “I’m voting like my rights depend on it.” In a short video, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star explained why she was voting on Tuesday.

Julia Roberts

The actress sported Tory Burch’s “Vote” tee on Instagram today. The brand released a limited-edition T-shirt emblazoned with the word “vote” as part of the #OwnYourVote campaign to urge participation in the election.

Amber Heard

Heard teamed up with Levi’s for its “The Future Is Voting” campaign. She has also endorsed democrat Beto O’Rourke who is up against Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas U.S. Senate race.

