How Celebrities Are Encouraging Fans to Vote Through Social Media

The 2018 midterm elections are tomorrow, and celebrities have been increasingly vocal about voting as the day approaches. Gigi Hadid, who sported a Prabal Gurung “vote” T-shirt in New York this weekend, and Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore an “I am a voter” graphic tee while hosting the AMAs last month, are a part of the crew implementing their message through fashion. The biggest tactic, however, has been the overwhelming number of famous figures using the power of social media to spread the word.
Over the weekend and into today, celebrities have kicked it into overdrive by posting last-minute appeals to encourage fans to vote. Below, FN rounds up some of the biggest names who are igniting conversation.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid sent her own message on Sunday while on her way to a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fitting. Knowing she’d be photographed, the model opted for designer Prabal Gurung’s Rock the Vote T-shirt. Today, Hadid posted an up-close video of the tee on Instagram with the caption, “Heading to @victoriassecret show fittings is very exciting! And so is the fact that we get to go vote tomorrow for what is important to us and what we want our country to look like.”
View this post on Instagram
Heading to @victoriassecret show fittings is very exciting ! 💕 and SO IS THE FACT THAT WE GET TO GO VOTE TOMORROW FOR WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO US AND WHAT WE WANT OUR COUNTRY TO LOOK LIKE !!!!!! Please vote tomorrow if you haven’t already ☺️🙏🗳 A lot of us have work, but polls open @ 6-7am and close around 7-8pm, check your voting location & make a plan ! x
Rihanna
The Fenty Puma designer made a case for voters in Florida and openly backed Andrew Gillum, who would become the state’s first black governor if elected. Her image, which features a woman holding a “Grab ’em by the midterms” sign, has already amassed nearly 1 million likes.
View this post on Instagram
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
Diddy
Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has long advocated for young people to get involved with politics via his political service group, Citizen Change, which implemented the widespread “Vote or Die” campaign. Before jumping out of an airplane for his birthday yesterday, he urged his followers to get out by adding to his caption, “Make sure you get out to vote on Tuesday!!!”
Katy Perry
The pop star and Katy Perry Collections founder chose to repost a video on Instagram shared by her beau, Orlando Bloom. In the video, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt explain why they feel it’s important to vote and ways to partake.
Jada Pinkett-Smith
The “Red Table Talk” host wore her feelings on her forehead. After voting over the weekend, Smith showed off an “I Voted” sticker on Instagram.
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon, who is currently in a land that his family “immigrated from,” which he repeated several times to his followers, let his fans know that he made sure to submit his absentee ballot. “Don’t forget to vote. Vote. Vote,” he said.
Tracee Ellis Ross
“Voting is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society,” said the “Black-ish” star in her latest post.
View this post on Instagram
VOTING IS ~ the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society. thank you to this real life hero @repjohnlewis for your tireless service. you are an inspiration and an example. i voted in honor of you and all those that fought and sacrificed for my right to vote. #vote #midterms
Hilary Swank
Swank, who took to the polls on Sunday, shared a selfie with her “I voted” sticker proudly on display. “Make your voice heard,” she wrote in her caption.
Tiffany Haddish
The “Nobody’s Fool” star put a comedic spin on her social media mash-up video, which she shared earlier on Instagram. With the help of a beat by DJ Suede the Remix God, Haddish throws her support behind Georgia’s Stacey Abrams.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @the19thdc ・・・ WE WANT STACEY on Nov. 6th! Many thx to @tiffanyhaddish for her support of #teamabrams . . . . ➡️➡️GET YOURS at www.the19thdc.com/nastycollm/atl ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬#atlantageorgia #atlanta #the19thdc #thefutureisfemale #atl #futureisfemale #staceyabrams #bluewave #feminism #atlantauniversitycenter #spelmancollege #spelmanwoman #womenempowerment #electwomen #hbcu #blackgirlmagic #voteearly #iwillvote #blackwomen #blackgirlsrock #morehousecollege #clarkatlantauniversity #vote #georgia #atlantainfluenceseverything #obama #spelhouse #bluewave2018
Steph Curry
While Steph Curry didn’t post to his own Instagram, Twitter account @NBCSWarriors caught the NBA star sporting a politically charged sweatshirt. “I am a voter” is emblazoned along his sleeve, which is a subtle yet pointed move from one of the world’s biggest sports stars.
Taylor Swift
Swift has previously come under fire for not being vocal about politics, but early in October, she broke her silence in a lengthy Instagram post that endorsed democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, and encouraged her fans to vote as well.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Mariah Carey
The past few weeks have seen an outpouring of messages from celebrities to go and vote in the midterm elections. Mariah Carey even gave us a nostalgic throwback of herself wearing the “Vote or Die!” tee from the 2004 campaign.
Elisabeth Moss
Designer Clare V. also showed her stance by creating a screenprinted sweatshirt with the phrase “Liberté, égalité, maternité,” a take on the French national motto, made to reflect her company’s ongoing partnership with the Every Mother Counts. Moss sported the look on Instagram with the caption, “I’m voting like my rights depend on it.” In a short video, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star explained why she was voting on Tuesday.
Julia Roberts
The actress sported Tory Burch’s “Vote” tee on Instagram today. The brand released a limited-edition T-shirt emblazoned with the word “vote” as part of the #OwnYourVote campaign to urge participation in the election.
Amber Heard
Heard teamed up with Levi’s for its “The Future Is Voting” campaign. She has also endorsed democrat Beto O’Rourke who is up against Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas U.S. Senate race.
Want more?
Want to Be an Influencer? 4 Successful Social Media Fashionistas Reveal How They Did It
Colin Kaepernick’s Latest Branding Move? Trademarking His Signature Image
Karl Lagerfeld Puts His Rock-Chic Spin on a New Puma Collaboration