Slick Woods Goes Into Labor Right After Walking Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

Slick Woods made headlines when she starred in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show at New York Fashion Week wearing racy bondage-inspired lingerie while nine months pregnant.

But the news didn’t stop there. As it turns out, her due date was just two days after the Wednesday show — and she went into labor not long after walking the runway.

Now it appears that the 22-year-old model has welcomed her first child, a son named Saphir. The father is fellow model Adonis Bosso, who seemingly confirmed the news with an Instagram post, sharing an image of himself captioned simply, “Fatherhood.”

Woods was one of two heavily pregnant models to star in the Savage x Fenty show. Rihanna championed diversity on the runway, selecting a cast that included women of all ethnic backgrounds and sizes modeling her sensual lingerie designs.

Slick Woods on the runway at Savage x Fenty. CREDIT: https://www.instagram.com/p/BntTvXIHw34/?taken-by=septumpapi

Woods is a particular favorite of Rihanna’s, walking both the runway for the entertainer’s Fenty x Puma show last fall and starring in a campaign for her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. On Wednesday’s runway, the model sported pasties and an ultrarevealing semisheer piece.

One thing’s for sure: Rihanna is excited to welcome the new arrival. She shared a sweet message to Woods’ future child on Instagram in late August. “Saphir, aunty can’t wait to meet you,” the 30-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her cradling Woods’ growing bump.

