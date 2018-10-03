Nike Veteran Sandy Bodecker Dead — Fans Remember His Impact on Skateboarding

Nike veteran Sandy Bodecker has died. He joined the sportswear giant in 1982 as a footwear wear-test coordinator, later rising to Nike’s first general manager of its skateboarding division, where he “drove product innovation and built strong relationships and brand credibility with skate retailers, athletes and consumers,” the brand shared in a past statement on his influence.

Nike named him to VP of special projects in 2012 after he served as VP of action sports, where he oversaw skateboarding and snow business for five years.

“From 1994 to 2001, Bodecker led Nike’s football (soccer) business, building Nike football from virtually nothing to one of the company’s top categories and helping to establish global brand leadership in the sport,” Nike previously said of his experience.

Bodecker is best known for leading product development and presentation for Nike’s SB line. In fact, last year in March Nike celebrated the 15th anniversary of the SB Dunk — one of the category’s most popular styles and cult favorite that debuted in 1985 as a basketball sneaker before it was reimagined for skateboarding with a Zoom insole and extra padded tongue in 2002.

The Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

One of Bodecker’s latest projects was a collaboration with skateboarding brand Antihero on the Nike SB Zoom Dunk High Pro and Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low, as well as companion apparel. The collection debuted on March 16.

Bodecker’s final post on Instagram was on Aug. 27 when he shared a video, writing, “On the 27th Having a fun video shoot tonight😊 bringing new meaning to what we call a bowl party…”

Fans left messages to honor his contributions to the industry. “Sad day for skateboarders today, Rest In Peace,” brooklynzworst wrote. “Rest In Peace, the things you did for us SB-whise will never be forgotten,” added dhrshoemaker.

Want more?

Shop the 5 Sneakers that Fueled Nike’s Winning First Quarter

Here Are the Sneakers That Helped Nike Rake In $10B in Q1

Nike Profits Beat Forecasts in the Wake of Kaepernick Ad — but Investors Want More