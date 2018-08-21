Models Are Slamming Kendall Jenner’s Tone-Deaf Comments About Working Too Many Runways

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but perhaps Kendall Jenner might beg to differ.

The reality star and runway regular, who became last year’s highest-paid supermodel, made the cover of Love magazine’s recent 10th anniversary issue, where she appeared to make tone-deaf comments about other models in the industry — and her peers were not pleased.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner said in the interview. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do. More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

Several models slammed the 22-year-old — who is also a reality star on famed series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — with Russian beauty Daria Strokous and Victoria’s Secret Angel Vita Sidorkina leading the charge.

“‘Whatever the f— those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” Strokous shared on her Instagram Story. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—— proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Sidorkina added: “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…”

Although Jenner explained that the pressures of juggling multiple careers put her “on the verge of a mental breakdown,” others including fellow VS model Jac Jagaciak and fashion week staple Irina Djuranovic also took to social media to express their disappointment in her remark.

“This makes me so angry… So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!” Jagaciak said. On a similar note, Djuranovic hinted at the TV personality’s privileged background: “Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life … to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you.”

Fans and followers posted their own thoughts, with a user named Tara McGirr (@kettalicious) commenting on Love‘s Instagram post: “I don’t think she meant to sound obnoxious but what she said does make her sound like she’s dissing every other hard working model out there.”

Another Instagram user, Jessica Soo (@soonami), took aim at the magazine itself, “Being ‘selective’ about taking jobs means @kendalljenner has PRIVILEGE, MONEY, and POWER. This article is disrespectful of every model, aspiring designer, patternmaker, down to the last seamstress who is inching out a living in a competitive industry. I thought the Pepsi fiasco would’ve taught you, girl.”

That’s not to say Jenner is without her supporters. A user by the name of Kelly (@iamkelly_elizabeth) said, “She literally says more power to them and then describes that her anxiety is why she can’t… She’s just being honest, let’s try not to bring her down.” User Koyonnor Williams (@koksy_wl) added, “Everyone is allowed to get overwhelmed [—] just because she was privileged to take a step back doesn’t make her suffering any less valid.”

Jenner’s rep eventually released a statement shared by multiple media outlets: “The quote was taken out of context. Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them.’ She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”

