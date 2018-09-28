Kanye West Sends Mixed Political Messages in Colin Kaepernick Sweatshirt & ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

When it comes to politics, Kanye West is a hard nut to crack.

The rapper was spotted doing press in President Donald Trump’s signature red “Made America Great Again” hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt — an interesting choice, given that the Trump has repeatedly railed against the former NFL star’s kneeling protest of police brutality.

Kanye West doing press in a MAGA hat and a Kaepernick sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/JGu16F7pCC — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) September 27, 2018

While talking to the media, the entertainer described the hat as “the elephant in the room.”

“It’s my hat — I redesigned it. I changed the brim right here,” he said. “And I put positive energy into the hat.”

West designed the Kaepernick sweatshirt himself, earlier that morning.

The star commented on his move back to Chicago — where he says he plans to open a Yeezy office — saying that he has scheduled a meeting with Mayor Rahm Emanuel to discuss various projects.

While suiting up for a “Saturday Night Live” promo shot, West reached for another contradictory look.

Posing alongside Adam Driver and Kenan Thompson, West sported a bright red “Made America Great Again” hat with a “Free Hoover” sweatshirt, a nod to the Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, who is serving six consecutive life sentences.

On Twitter yesterday, the 41-year-old confirmed that his latest album, “Yandhi,” will drop Saturday night, which explains this latest round of press. In addition to the upcoming album, West has several Adidas Yeezy drops slated for the end of the year.

