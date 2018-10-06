Kanye West Gives Homeless Man $100 & Promises to Send Him Yeezys

Kanye West recently announced his decision to move back to Chicago, and it seems he is already taking steps to give back to his hometown.

When a homeless man approached the Yeezy designer in the Windy City on Friday, West gave him a $100.

The 41-year-old also took down the man’s mother’s address, promising to send a pair of Yeezy sneakers his way in the future.

The Adidas collaborator’s act of kindness was captured on video by TMZ. In the video, West asks his crew to give the man cash and is shown putting the man’s contact information into his phone.

West has been spending more time in Chicago in recent weeks since revealing plans to move back and “never leave again.” In a tweet dated Sept. 10, the rapper said he will open a Yeezy office in Chicago. The hitmaker also told reporters in late September that he plans to meet with outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel to discuss various projects, including the building of a school or studio within the city.

Raised in Chicago, West now lives in Calabasas, Calif., with wife Kim Kardashian and their three kids, North, Saint and Chicago. Kardashian reportedly does not plan to move to Chicago with her husband. The reality star has multiple business ventures in Los Angeles, and the pair’s eldest daughter, North, attends school in California.

