Playboi Carti, Young Thug & 21 Savage Are the ‘Crazy Faces’ of Adidas Originals’ New Sneaker Line

(L-R): 21 Savage, Young Thug and Playboi Carti star in Adidas Originals' Crazy spring '18 campaign. Courtesy

Hip-hop’s favorite eccentric trio is back at it again. After Playboi Carti, Young Thug and 21 Savage were tapped to be the “Faces of Crazy” for the relaunch of Kobe Bryant’s signature Crazy 8s last year, the rappers are reprising their roles in a spring ’18 campaign for Adidas Originals’ Crazy line.

Coinciding with the campaign is the drop of five “crazy” styles that are actually pretty wild. A blend of classic design with a contemporary, forward-thinking attitude, the series features two iterations of the Crazy 1 ADV (striking color contrasts along with a mash-up of textures like leather against ribbed knit or a woven textile); a completely new style, the Crazy 1 Sock sneaker (a futuristic twist on the original Crazy 1 silhouette, courtesy of a socklike high-top upper); and two fresh takes on the Crazy 8 ADV (a nostalgic ’00s look featuring a white colorway with blue accents, and a more utilitarian version with a textured nylon upper and suede panels).

21 Savage Courtesy

The shoes’ fearless, unapologetic spirit shines especially through in the campaign as well.

Shot against a mansion-cum-playground, the photos show Playboi Carti, Young Thug and 21 Savage performing various activities, like spinning a bejeweled basketball (21 Savage), posing atop a fallen statue (Playboi Carti) or chilling on the hood of a car (all three).

Their clothes, too, play a part, specifically Young Thug’s. He styled his Crazy 1 Sock with a rugby-striped shirt layered over a ruffled button-down, an outrageous pair of frilly velvet pants and a stack of chains. Crazy? Yes, but we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Young Thug Courtesy

The Crazy 1 ADV, Crazy 1 ADV Sock, Crazy 8 ADV will be available globally on Feb. 15.

Playboi Carti Courtesy

Want more?

This 23-Year-Old Got to Design Her Own Adidas Collection Starring Kendall Jenner

Adidas to Release 3 Limited-Edition Bape x Damian Lillard Sneakers During NBA All-Star Weekend

Li-Ning Delivers Its Take on the Hottest Sneaker Trends for Its NYFW Debut