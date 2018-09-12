EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Boys Club’s Icecream Brand Debuts New ‘Made In Italy’ Luxury Footwear Line

Icecream, a sub brand of Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boy’s Club, has announced the launch of a new ‘Made in Italy’ luxury line, which is set to debut on September 15. Under the design direction of Matthew Chevallard, the Icecream Made in Italy collection will be footwear focused with designs that play up the signature prints that the Icecream brand has grown to be known for.

The collection features four shoe styles made in Marche, Italy, hence the name, alongside a small selection of apparel and accessories made in the US. A classic court “Diamond and Dollar” sneaker in Bottalato leather serves as the key footwear style, which is offered in two colorways: a tonal cream and a pink and blue version. Embroidered graphics of diamonds and dollar signs surround the shoe’s upper while leather laces and a Vero Cuoio sole round out the elevated details.

The Diamond and Dollar sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of ICECREAM

Aside from the hero sneaker, there is also a slip-on and a slide silhouette. Both styles come in a sandy pink velour fabrication and, like the Diamond and Dollar shoe, feature embroidered graphics including the Icecream drip logo.

ICECREAM Made in Italy velour slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of ICECREAM

ICECREAM Made in Italy velour slip-ons. CREDIT: Courtesy of ICECREAM

As for apparel, there are branded T-shirts and a hoodie, while socks, a leather card case, skate decks, money trays and a keychain comprise the accessories. Finally, an 18-karat gold necklace — the first piece of Icecream branded jewelry offered publicly — provides the final piece to the range.

The capsule release will be available at the BBC Icecream NYC flagship store and on the brand’s e-commerce site.

