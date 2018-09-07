These Brands Teamed Up to Create Shoes Together For NYFW

It’s all about teamwork during New York Fashion Week. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for designers so collaborating on shoe collections seems like a no brainer.
In years past, Manolo Blahnik partnered with Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui teamed up with Bed Stu and Christian Louboutin has worked with Jenny Packham, to name a few.
This year is no different, and many of these collaborations may even come as a surprise.
For the Naeem Khan spring ’19 runway Show, Alexandre Birman created a custom block heel and flat sandal to pair with the new collection.
“I admire Naeem Khan’s intricate attention to detail and the continual creativity he infuses into each collection. His designs are vibrant and colorful like my own, so it seemed like a natural pairing,” Birman said in a statement.
Both shoe styles will be available for purchase in various colorways come November at the Alexandre Birman New York City Flagship and online.
Blahnik is at again it, too. The iconic designer teamed up with a number of brands to create the shoes for their spring ’19 collections, including Jason Wu, Sally LaPointe, Carolina Herrera, Jonathan Simkhai and Adam Lippes.
Giuseppe Zanotti is also creating a special collection and it’s with Christian Cowan. Plus, you won’t have to wait until Spring to get a pair. Two shoe styles from the line will be available to purchase on Sept. 8, the day of Cowan’s runway show.
Stay tuned for more updates on all the best collaborations.