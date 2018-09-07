These Brands Teamed Up to Create Shoes Together For NYFW

It’s all about teamwork during New York Fashion Week. It’s one of the busiest times of the year for designers so collaborating on shoe collections seems like a no brainer.

In years past, Manolo Blahnik partnered with Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui teamed up with Bed Stu and Christian Louboutin has worked with Jenny Packham, to name a few.

This year is no different, and many of these collaborations may even come as a surprise.