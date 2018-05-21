These Air Jordan 1s Were Made to Look Like Arizona Iced Tea Cans

Sneakers on sale for 99 cents? Think again. But beverage company Arizona Iced Tea is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a big way.

To honor its history and future, Arizona has launched pop-up shop, Great Buy 99, at 43 Crosby St. in New York. From May 16 to 21, shoppers will get to experience all things Arizona as the brand’s designs and patterns are transformed into a collection of clothing, accessories and shoes.

For the sneaker lover, Relevant Customs has refreshed a few pairs of Air Jordan 1s, which are inspired by the famous 99-cent big cans by Arizona. The pop-up will be giving away one pair of the limited-edition sneakers every day it’s open.

Relevant Customs x Arizona GB99 Nike sneaker collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Shoe designer Brian Atwood got in on the action, as well. He created his signature FM pump inspired by Arizona’s cherry blossom print in Swarovski crystals to help celebrate the anniversary. The shoes are also available at the pop-up.

Details of Brian Atwood x Arizona iced tea collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Brian Atwood x Arizona shoe collaboration in celebration of the beverage company's 25th anniversary. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

For those who are looking for a pair of more accessible shoes, you’re in luck. The brand has launched its own GB99 collection filled with flip-flops, low-top and high-top sneakers, pool slides and socks, all under $35. You can check out the line here.

