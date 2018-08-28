‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe and This Work Boot Brand Are Supporting Tradespeople

In time for Labor Day, Mike Rowe, best known for his hit TV show, “Dirty Jobs,” and work boot brand Wolverine, are partnering to celebrate and support the men and women who roll up their sleeves to build houses and fix leaky pipes, with the launch of a limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile boot.

Beginning today through Sept. 4, all proceeds from Wolverine.com sales of the boot will be donated to mikeroweWorks Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Rowe that challenges the myths and misperceptions about the skilled trades and helps close the skills gap.

The men’s style is an update to the brand’s legendary 1000 Mile style launched in 1914. This time, it is detailed with red, white and blue stitching details. The boot will be made in the U.S. and features a durable Goodyear welt construction that can be resoled.

“The skills gap is real,” said Rowe, “and it’s getting wider every year. Our country is facing a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople, and mikeroweWorks is committed to helping more people get the necessary training to fill the many positions that are currently vacant.”

Added Andrew Shripka, VP of marketing for Wolverine, “Mike Rowe is a true champion for those in the skilled labor field and is a natural partner for this limited-edition 1000 Mile boot.

To date, Wolverine has donated $100,000 to the mikeroweWorks Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program over the last two years, as well as rewarded every scholarship recipient a pair of Wolverine boots to kick off his or her career. The foundation has granted, or helped facilitate the granting of, more than $2.5 million in Work Ethic Scholarships over the last five years.

The boot retails for $365.

Want more?

Aldo Taps Street Artists for Sneakers That Are Part Artwork, Part Street-Style Essential

The Driving Forces Powering Men’s Fashion Today

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Great Couple’s Style in Sweaters and Work Boots