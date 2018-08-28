Kylie Jenner Is Officially an Adidas Brand Ambassador

There’s another Jenner joining the Adidas family.

Just over a year after sister Kendall announced her partnership with the sportswear giant, Kylie Jenner has officially become the brand’s newest ambassador, taking to her Instagram Stories less than an hour ago to share the news.

“So excited to announce that I am officially an #adidas_Ambassador #createdwithadidas @adidasoriginals,” the 21-year-old wrote in a caption to the video clip, which showed off what appeared to be a fresh colorway (a pink and black upper with black and beige details) of the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — a chunky dad shoe inspired by the ’90s.

The reality star has recently been spotted on social media flaunting a couple pairs of Adidas’ new releases.

chillin in my @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

The announcement comes two years following Jenner’s signing on to Puma as a brand ambassador, which led to an interesting business dynamic among members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Half-sister Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, famously works with Adidas on his Yeezy line while big sis Kendall has teamed up with Adidas Originals on multiple ads and campaigns, including her role as muse for up-and-coming designer Danielle Cathari’s debut collection for the brand.

Adidas did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Shows Her Curves in $40 Skintight Jumpsuit With Chunky Adidas Kicks

This 23-Year-Old Got to Design Her Own Adidas Collection Starring Kendall Jenner