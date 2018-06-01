Jordyn Woods and Justine Skye Join Barneys for an Ultra-Stylish Exclusive Shoe Collab

Justine Skye (L) and Jordyn Woods at the VFiles spring '17 show in New York City.

It’s the era of the influencer — so it’s no surprise a storied fashion retailer is joining forces with two of the industry’s biggest names for an exclusive design collaboration.

Barneys New York has teamed up with model Jordyn Woods and singer Justine Skye on shoes that embody each of their personal styles — an elevated white boot for the former and a sexy ankle-strap heel for the latter. The collaborations are part of thedropLA@barneys launch this weekend, when the luxury department store chain opens the doors to its Beverly Hills, Calif., flagship for immersive installations, designer appearances and a surprise musical performance.

Barneys New York x Jordyn Woods boot in ombre gray. CREDIT: Courtesy

In an interview with FN, Woods said, “This is the first time I’ve ever designed footwear. I was thrilled to work with Barneys New York because I knew that whatever we came up with was going to be quality.”

The 20-year-old Californian — who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s best friend — designed a pair of go-to boots in a base shade appropriate for the warmer seasons, with ombré hues in two colorways.

“I wanted to make something that was comfortable and wearable [but] a statement piece,” she added. “I love this boot because you can dress it up or down.”

Barneys New York x Jordyn Woods boot in ombre red. CREDIT: Courtesy

For Skye, the goal was incorporating an unexpected texture with her favorite color. When asked about the shoe’s centerpiece, the multitalented artist — who is easily distinguished by her signature ultraviolet hair — said, “Well, you can obviously expect it to be purple!”

Barneys New York x Justine Skye ankle-strap heel. CREDIT: Courtesy

She told FN, “It’s summertime, so I wanted to design a shoe that women can enjoy right away. It’s simple yet adventurous in a way — just like me.”

Skye explained that the shoe’s silhouette — a soaring stiletto with a delicate ankle strap — was inspired by her hometown of Fort Greene, Brooklyn. “Being born and raised in New York City has a lot to do with my personal style, and I wanted that to be reflected through this shoe as much as I could,” she said. “New York is a pretty tough place; we’re very bold and resilient.”

Although the boot and sandal couldn’t be more different, both Woods and Skye agreed on one thing: their go-to shoes on the daily.

“I’m always wearing sneakers,” Woods said. “I’m active and running around most of the time, so I want to be comfortable.”

Skye shared the same sentiment. “I wear sneakers and boots because I like to be comfortable,” she said.

ThedropLA@barneys takes place this Saturday and Sunday, with panel discussions on both afternoons and personal appearances from celebs including designer Heron Preston, Jeremy Scott of Moschino and a live DJ set by sister act Simi Haze.

Fans will also be able to mix and mingle with both Skye and Woods, who will be on site at the Beverly Hills store on June 2.

