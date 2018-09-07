Giuseppe Zanotti Made Shoes With Wristwatches for Christian Cowan’s NYFW Show & Cardi B Already Loves Them

Cardi B has found a new favorite shoe and they aren’t even out yet. The rapper got her hands on a style from Giuseppe Zanotti’s footwear collaboration with Christian Cowan, which she couldn’t help but show off on Instagram.

“These to die for,” she posted on her Stories.

Zanotti teamed up with the young designer to create about 10 styles for Cowan’s spring ’19 New York Fashion Week show. The capsule will debut on the runway tomorrow. Two of which are part of a see-now, buy-now program and will be available to purchase immediately at Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques in New York, London and Paris, as well as online.

Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Christian and I met in New York through a stylist and common friend. I immediately loved his fresh and cool outtake and vision. He is an extremely talented young designer. He reminds me of myself when I started,” said Zanotti. “For a collaboration to be successful there must be some common ground between the two brands. I must like the [ready-to-wear] to be able to design the shoes. I always try to captivate the DNA of the other brand, while staying true to my own aesthetic.”

The two see-now, buy-now shoes, retailing for $1,995, feature gold wristwatch detailing and can be described as “the ‘fil rouge’ of this capsule,” according to Zanotti. He said, “It was pretty hard to find good quality watch embellishments that are comfortable when you wear them. It was a challenge, but we are very happy with the final result.”

Other styles part of the collection include cowboy boots, glitter biker boots, sandals and sneakers. They will be on sale starting in February.

Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

