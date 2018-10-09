Cindy Crawford, Sarah Flint Create Practical & Stylish Shoes Perfect For Jet-Setters

Leave it to Sarah Flint and Cindy Crawford to have just what you need for a trip. The shoe designer has collaborated with supermodel and brand investor Crawford to create the ultimate travel shoe capsule collection.

“Both Cindy and I have packed travel schedules, so we wanted to design a collection for the modern woman on the go,” Flint told FN. “It can be hard packing shoes for a trip without being weighed down, and we wanted to offer women three staples that are versatile enough to travel with them no matter the type of trip or destination.”

Made up of three styles — a combat boot, a skimmer flat and a high-heel travel sandal — The Jet Set has a shoe for any occasion.

The Travel Combat Boot, retailing for $695. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Flint added, “Cindy and I talked about the styles we gravitate towards when traveling, and immediately knew that the collection should include an essential flat. From there it was easy, we wanted a heeled sandal for dressier occasions and an all-season boot that is both durable and stylish.”

The Travel Cross Skimmer, retailing for $375. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Crawford has been sporting the flat from the collection as of late. Flint said it was her idea for the design to have a pointed toe in order to make it more sophisticated.

Cindy Crawford wearing her Sarah Flint collaboration flats in Paris late last month. CREDIT: Splash

The flat, available in black, red and taupe suede, can easily go from day to night.

“Women need to keep packing simple and effortless,” Flint continued. “[These] are versatile, practical and stylish, allowing women to pack smarter and travel seamlessly.”

The Travel Sandal in gold, retailing for $425. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

The capsule officially launches today on sarahflint.com and retails from $375 to $695.

